|
|
Gloria F. Reilly, 78, of Old Forge, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Ann (Truppi) D'Arienzo.
Gloria was a graduate of Midwood High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and was employed as a key punch operator in Manhattan, New York.
Gloria was one of the kindest people you could ever know. She would happily strike up a conversation with anyone she met, offering a smile and warm gesture. That gentle demeanor faded during games of Scrabble, where she was a true assassin and was virtually unbeatable. She was an animal lover; specifically her dog, Bear, whom she adored. She especially loved spending time at her parents' home in Amityville, New York, where she would spend countless hours during the summer months enjoying the dock, swimming in the canal and walking to the bay. As a seafood lover, a whole lobster was the meal she enjoyed most at the end of those summer days. She was lovingly referred to as "GloBird aka The Bird" by those with whom she was closest. She will forever be in our hearts.
Surviving are her daughter, Gina Capitano, and her son, Richard Cordiano and fiancée, Elizabeth Sabatini, all of Old Forge; grandsons, A.J. Grasso and Stone Cordiano; brother, William D'Arienzo, Princeton, New Jersey; and niece and nephew, Dana and Marc D'Arienzo.
Gloria's daughter and son would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at GCMC, especially Steve, Victoria and Cass for the wonderful care and compassion given to their mother.
Due to the current global state of emergency, a celebration of Gloria's life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Gloria's name.
For additional information or to leave Gloria's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020