|
|
Sister Gloria Frank, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister M. Bernardinus) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She was born on June 26, 1931, in Baltimore. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie Vitek Frank. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 7, 1950, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1953, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 3, 1956.
Sister Gloria served as a teacher at: Mount Holly Regional Catholic Grammar School in Mount Holly, N.J., from 1953 to 1954; St. Mary Elementary School in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1954 to 1959; Holy Rosary High School in Scranton, from 1959 to 1966; Dunmore Central Catholic High School in Dunmore, from 1966 to 1968; Academia Cristo Rey in Ponce, Puerto Rico, from 1968 to 1970; and Maria Regina Diocesan High School in Uniondale, N.Y., from 1970 to 1974.
She also served as intern director of retreats at Mariandale Spiritual Renewal Center in Ossining, N.Y., from 1974 to 1975; vice president of student affairs at Marywood College in Scranton, from 1975 to 1981; director of affiliates for the IHM Congregation in Scranton, from 1981 to 1986; director and house manager for St. Joseph's Center-Walsh Manor in Carbondale, from 1986 to 1989; director and guidance counselor for St. Joseph's Center-Walsh Manor in Scranton, from 1989 to 1995; clinical counselor at Catholic Family and Community Services in Paterson, N.J., in 1995; youth minister at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Cedar Grove, N.Y., from 1996 to 1997; pastoral minister at Holy Rosary Indian Mission in Philadelphia, Miss., from 1997 to 2006; spiritual director/retreat director at IHM Spiritual Renewal Center in Cresco, from 2006 to 2013; volunteer at St. Joseph's Center Mother Infant Home in Scranton, from 2014 to 2015; and volunteer at St. Joseph's Center Adult Day Program in Dunmore, from 2016 to 2018.
From 2018 until the time of her death, Sister Gloria was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry/Latin from Marywood College, a Master of Arts in teaching science - physics from the University of Detroit, and a Master of Arts in counseling from Marywood.
She is survived by a brother, Robert and wife, Janet, of Albuquerque, N.M.; cousins; and by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass on Thursday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019