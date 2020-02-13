Home

Gloria J. Merli Obituary
Gloria J. Merli, 79, of Jessup, died Tuesday afternoon at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. She was widowed in 1981 by her first husband, Pasco Tomaino, and again in 2013 by Joseph Merli.

Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Pisanchyn Fallon. Gloria was a graduate of Olyphant High School. She was employed at Daystrom and later, owner and operator of Phillips Manor. After retirement, she worked at St. George's Restaurant. She was a member of the Shopa-Davey Auxiliary.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed traveling and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son, Brendan Tomaino and wife, Jennifer, Jessup; brother, Thomas and wife, Joy, Las Vegas; stepchildren, Allan Merli and wife, Joann, Jessup; Ricky Merli and wife, Dorie, Peckville; and Lisa Larioni and husband, Greg, Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Christian Tomaino, Dallas, Texas; Tim, Lauren, and Christopher Merli, Greg and Paige Larioni; cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her lifelong friend, Margie Walsh of Archbald.

She was also preceded in death by a stepson, Joseph Merli.

We offer a sincere thank you to the staff of Lacka-wanna Health and Rehab Center for their compassionate care of Gloria.

The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Church, Archbald. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.

Viewing hours will be Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
