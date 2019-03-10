Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jane McFarland. View Sign

Gloria Jane McFarland, 77, of Scranton, went home to her Lord on Friday evening, surrounded by her loving family and was rejoined with her daughter, Rebecca Rhodes, who preceded her seven years to the day.



Born Aug. 15, 1941, in Scranton, and raised in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna Knecht Randall. A graduate of North Pocono High School, she was employed as a CNA in the health care field. Gloria was of the Protestant faith.



A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Gloria had a passion for music and was a well-known country and western singer in the area. Her world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchilden. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are her children, Edna Angerson (Joseph); Naomi Strasburger (Michael); Clint Matthias (Beth); John Matthias (Lynn); Barry McFarland Jr. (Bonnie); Gregory Towne; and Eric Tuttle; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews; and the fathers of her children, Lester Matthias; and Barry McFarland.



Her sister, Ruth Statuto; son-in-law, William Rhodes; and birth father, Donald Shiffler; also preceded her in death.



Gloria's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Personal Home Healthcare and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gloria and her family during her recent illness; you were angels in human form, and your kindness will not be forgotten. And also to her best friend, Joan Gentile, who was always there for her to brighten even her worst days and could bring a smile to Gloria's face with just her presence.



A celebration of Gloria's life will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the New Life Baptist Church, 840 Harrison Ave., Scranton, with Pastor Curtis Kenyon officiating. Private inurnment will take place in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service in the church.



Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to Personal Home Healthcare and Hospice, 1126 Meade St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



Arrangements have been entrusted to family friend, Timothy M. Kramer, associate of the Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



