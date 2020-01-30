|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gloria Marie Stemphoski Malewich, 85, on Monday, Jan. 27, at Goldsboro Assisted Living, Goldsboro, N.C.
The family will receive friends at Seymour Funeral Home, 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, N.C., on Friday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m.-noon, followed by a funeral service at noon in the chapel. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park.
Gloria was born in Olyphant, Pa., on March 3, 1934, one of five children to John and Olga Stemphoski. Gloria was an active member of the Catholic Daughters in Jacksonville, N.C., and with her special group of Red Hat Society ladies, also of Jacksonville. Gloria loved spending time with her husband, Phil, under their covered porch and proclaiming, "This is the best investment we ever made." Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be greatly missed.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Felix "Phil" Malewich. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Flooks, Milford, Mass.; Phyllis Smith and husband, Ron, Cary, N.C.; Susan Rainero and husband, Emil, Webster, N.Y.; and Elaine Pittman and husband, Tommy, Goldsboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ricky Flooks, Brian Flooks, Christina Smith, Brandon Briggs, Preston Smith, Anthony Rainero and Maria Rainero; great-grandchildren, Alice Flooks, Audrey Flooks, Julianna Flooks, Madilyn Briggs, Taylor Grider and Isaiah Ball; and her sisters, Eleanor Twardeski, Elmira, N.Y.; and Marlene Vladika, Lake Ariel, Pa.; and brother, Robert Stemphoski, Carbondale, Pa. Gloria was also preceded in death by brother, John Stemphoski, Newton Twp., Pa.
We would like to thank her hospice nurse, Alison, and the wonderful staff at Community Home Care and Hospice for the love and care they provided Gloria during her final days. Also, a special thank you to the caregivers at Goldsboro Assisted Living who cared for Gloria over these past years, with a very special thank you to Brenda, Miss Ann and Ann. You have become like members of our family over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2309 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020