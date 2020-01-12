|
|
Gloria S. Mickavicz of Taylor entered eternal rest on Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was surrounded by her devoted family. Her husband, Leonard J. Sr., died May 23, 2011.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Marchak Miller. Gloria was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1955. She was a past parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church, Taylor. A homemaker most of her life, Gloria was devoted to tending to the daily needs of her family and she was an excellent cook. Her family was the center of her life and she cherished each moment with them. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are a daughter, Gloria Pero, Old Forge; six sons, Lonny and wife, Ann, Taylor; Brian and wife, Lillian, Deer Park, Washington; and Leonard Jr. and wife, Cathy; Louis and wife, Laura; Kenneth and wife, Kimberly; and Cord L., all of Taylor; 14 grandchildren, Maria Pero and Anthony Pero and wife, Alexa; Kenneth and wife, Lisa; Natalie George and husband, Joe; Brandon, Brian and fiancée, Kaylyn; Scott, Samantha, David and wife, Ann; Ryan and wife, Leann; Andrew, Bethany, Morgan and Brooke; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Anthony Pero; two sisters, Sue Palla and Anna Miller; and a brother, Edmund Miller.
The Mickavicz family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Gloria's caregivers, Patricia Weber and Bonnie Cavanaugh, for their love and support the past few years.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gloria's funeral on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine's Catholic Cemetery, Taylor. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020