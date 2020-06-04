|
|
Glynn Edward Lewis, 64, a lifelong resident of Clifford, died Saturday at home from a short battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 8, 1955, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Gardner and Marie Griffiths Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Eleanor Griffiths, who helped raise him after his mother died when he was young.
In his younger years, Glynn helped milk cows for many local farmers in the area. He also worked as a mechanic for Walczak Lumber Co., Kozlowski Towing and Repair, Cecil Kilmer Stone Co. and Knowlton and Sons Masonry, all in the Clifford area. Glynn was most known in the town for driving the fire truck at the Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company's annual picnic for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed cutting grass for many of his neighbors, fixing anything broken, helping others and loved children. He drove school bus for the Mountain View and Lakeland school districts and played Santa Claus at Christmas for the families of his close friends.
A special thank you is extended to Home Health and Hospice Professionals, Olyphant, especially nurse, Joanie and aides, Kathy and Trisha for their kind and compassionate care.
He is survived by those who loved him and preceded in death by a brother, aunts and uncles.
A private funeral was held from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Interment took place in the family plot at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Memorial donations in Glynn's name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020