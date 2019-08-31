|
|
Gordon M. Conniff, Scott Twp., passed away Wednesday morning at home after being stricken ill. His wife is the former Barbara Barhight.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Anges Kerr Conniff and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Upon completion of high school, Gordie served our country honorably in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War. When he returned home he enrolled at Johnson College where he earned a degree in biomedicine. He stayed on at the college to teach before taking a job at the Pocono Medical Center where he started the Biomedical Department, a job he had for 28 years.
Gordie was known for his many years of dedication to the Masonic fraternity and brethren. His affiliations were many and include membership in Hyde Park Lodge 339 where he was a Past Master, Union Lodge 291, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 13th Masonic District, Lackawanna Royal Arch Chapter, Scranton Council, Melita Couerdelion, Col. Louis Arthur Watres Council, Northeast Council Knight Masons, York Right College (holder of the Purple Cross), Valley of Scranton, member of the Irem Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S. and was coronated an Illustrious 33rd degree Mason in Providence, R.I., in 2008.
Also surviving are a son, Shawn and his wife, Lisa, of Jessup; a sister, Leona Sturdevant and husband, David, of Tunkhannock; a brother, Scott Conniff and his wife, Lori, of Clarks Summit; granddaughters, Brianna and Sarah; his in-laws, Walter and Marion Barhight; sister-in-law, Nancy Barrese; a brother-in-law, Robert Barhight; nieces and nephews; countless friends.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.
Friends may call Monday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, c/o Resident Welfare Fund.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 31, 2019