Gordon M. Conniff, Scott Twp., passed away Wednesday morning at home after being stricken ill. His wife is the former Barbara Barhight.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.
Friends may call Monday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Masonic services will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 c/o Resident Welfare Fund.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019