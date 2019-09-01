Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Corners Cemetery
Owego Turnpike
Waymart, PA
Gordon M. Conniff Obituary
Gordon M. Conniff, Scott Twp., passed away Wednesday morning at home after being stricken ill. His wife is the former Barbara Barhight.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.

Friends may call Monday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Masonic services will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503 c/o Resident Welfare Fund.

For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
