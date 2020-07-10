Home

Grace Chamoni Kelemanik of Scranton died Friday morning at home following an illness. Her husband is John Kelemanik. The couple was married in 1953.

Born Oct. 27, 1929, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Mary Ridgeway Chamoni. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

She was always willing to help anyone in need. She especially loved her husband, children, granddaughter and her cottage on the lake in Damascus.

She passed a lot of her time doing crossword puzzles, at which she was very good. She also excelled at sewing, knitting and needlepoint.

She always looked forward to yearly vacations with her husband to Florida, Biloxi and Las Vegas.

Her biggest joy in life next to God was her granddaughter, McKenna, with whom she shared a wonderful relationship.

Grace was a beautiful person and will be sadly missed.

Also surviving are a son, John Jr. of Scranton; a daughter, Mary Grace Kelemanik of Natick, Mass.; her beloved granddaughter, McKenna; a sister, Marilyn Smith of Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward P. Chamoni Jr.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.

Friends may call Monday at the church from 10 until the time of Mass.

Interment, Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or to Susan B. Komen of Northeast Pennsylvania, 150 Spruce St., Scranton, PA 18503.

To share a memory or to express your condolence, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.


