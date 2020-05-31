|
Grace G. (Carey) Webber, 82, a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Thursday in the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ICU, New Brunswick, N.J., after a hard-fought battle against COVID-19. She was the widow of Donald G. Webber, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2001.
Born Jan. 1, 1938, in Old Forge, daughter of the late Charles and Grace Balaster Carey, she was a 1955 graduate of Old Forge High School. Her first job was at Consolidated Molding. She also worked at Family Affair Restaurant and then became an EMT and proudly served with Keystone Ambulance Service. Grace was employed by Allied Services as a nurse's aide and physical therapy assistant for decades. She was loved by all her patients and co-workers. Before her retirement, Grace selflessly became a caregiver for many people in her community and saw them through many difficult times.
Having lived a faith-driven life, she was a proud Roman Catholic and lifelong faithful parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. In the past, she enjoyed bowling in area leagues. Up until her illness, she lived independently, enjoying daily walks and fitness. Most importantly, Grace's life revolved around her family, her friends, her church and her gym.
The family would like to thank Dr. Armando Sallavanti and Dr. Len Lee, the ICU nurses, and the entire medical staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for the care they provided.
Surviving are her son, Donald J. Webber and wife, Ann Marie, of Tucson, Ariz.; a daughter, Marygrace Vadala and husband, Joseph, of Archbald; grandchildren, Andrew Mailen, Peter Webber and Lianna Webber; sisters, Ann Bergamino and husband, Ralph, of Old Forge; and Celia Carino of Fruita, Colo.; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was also predeceased by brothers, Ralph Carey and Francis Carey; and an infant sister, Maria Carey.
Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and calling hours will be announced once social distancing measures are relaxed. Burial will take place in the Old Forge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions for Grace are preferred by her family to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or by visiting .
Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, is assisting the Webber family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020