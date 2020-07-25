Home

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish
1217 Prospect Ave.
Scranton, PA
Grace Kraynick Obituary

Grace Kraynick, 95, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Guido Kraynick.

Grace was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton, and former member of Holy Family Church until its closure.

Grace is survived by her loving cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Kraynick; and brothers, Joseph, Robert and Eugene Kraynick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor.

Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Throop. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.


