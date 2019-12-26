Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace L. Corbett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace L. Corbett Obituary
Grace L. Corbett, who formerly lived in Lodi, N.J., for 65 years, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Sanford, Maine.

She was born and raised in Avoca, Pa., on April 6, 1922, to William and Catherine (Whalen) Evans. She worked in various food service positions during her lifetime. She was also a past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; and brother, Louis Evans.

She is survived by daughters, Ann (James) Lane, of Hamburg, N.J.; Patricia (Richard) Hansen, of Sanford, Maine; grandson, Christopher Hansen, of Lincoln, N.H.; granddaughter, Kimberly (Greg) Gordon, of Canterbury, N.H.; niece, Stella Melton, of Lodi, N.J., and her son, Ricky; and other nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 11:15 a.m. at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, for an 11:45 a.m. chapel service. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Visitation, Friday, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Lodi, NJ 07644; or Cornerstone VNA, Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -