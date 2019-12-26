|
|
Grace L. Corbett, who formerly lived in Lodi, N.J., for 65 years, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Sanford, Maine.
She was born and raised in Avoca, Pa., on April 6, 1922, to William and Catherine (Whalen) Evans. She worked in various food service positions during her lifetime. She was also a past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi.
She was predeceased by her husband, John; and brother, Louis Evans.
She is survived by daughters, Ann (James) Lane, of Hamburg, N.J.; Patricia (Richard) Hansen, of Sanford, Maine; grandson, Christopher Hansen, of Lincoln, N.H.; granddaughter, Kimberly (Greg) Gordon, of Canterbury, N.H.; niece, Stella Melton, of Lodi, N.J., and her son, Ricky; and other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 11:15 a.m. at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, for an 11:45 a.m. chapel service. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Visitation, Friday, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Lodi, NJ 07644; or Cornerstone VNA, Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019