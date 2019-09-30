|
|
Grace M. Fratamico, 90, formerly of Old Forge, died Saturday at Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born in Dupont, daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Smith Fratamico, she was a graduate of Dupont High School. She later moved to Old Forge where she raised her family. Grace worked for nearly 50 years at Hillcrest Lamp and Shade Co., Old Forge. She was past president of Dupont American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 657 and past president of the Dupont High School Alumni Association. Grace enjoyed going to shows with her daughters. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Meranti, Throop; granddaughter, Meredith Mead and her husband, David, Saylorsburg; and great-granddaughters, Dana and Danica Mead.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Shamonsky; and son, Joseph Meranti.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, go to www.adoniziofuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019