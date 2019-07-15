|
Grace M. Gardocki, 82, of Scranton, died unexpectedly Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband of 58 years is Charles F. Gardocki.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Bernard and Evelyn Lynch McCrone, she was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School and a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. Before retirement, she worked for ICS and owned a home ceramic shop. Grace was a cherished Nana who enjoyed volunteering, especially at her church, and attending St. Ann's Novena.
Also surviving are a son, Chuck and wife, Robin, Imperial; three grandsons, Aaron, Nicholas and Matthew Gardocki; two sisters, Alyce Robeson and Susan Adrian; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Jr.; and a sister, Mary McCarthy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019