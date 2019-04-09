Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Miriam (Mim) Woolsey. View Sign

Grace Miriam (Mim) Woolsey, formerly of Nicholson, passed away Friday holding the hand of the love of her life, Joseph. They were married 72 years on Aug. 21.



Born in Laceyville on June 23, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Matilda Dull Forscht. Even though her nursing career was short, she continued her devotion to others through community service in their home of 68 years, Nicholson, where she also was a member of the Nicholson United Methodist Church.



Mim will always be loved by her children: daughter, Carol Potochnick; son, Larry (Christine) Woolsey; grandchildren, John Mark Potochnick, Creigthon (Rosie) Potochnick, Nick (Haley) Potochnick, Josh (Michelle) Woolsey, Jared ( Brady) Woolsey; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Caleb, Logan, Connor, Chase, Greylon and Noella; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by brothers, Thomas, Edward and Hank; a sister, Jean; and a son-in-law John Potochnick.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Mim's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

