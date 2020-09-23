Home

Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Grace Rose Hale Obituary

Grace Rose Hale, 88, of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home. Born on July 2, 1932, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vito and Philomena (DeLeo) Alfano.

Grace is survived by her husband of 67 years, John; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Glenn Strys, of Lords Valley, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Julie Hale, of Alexandria, Va.; two grandsons, Michael and Monica Hale, of Orlando, Fla.; and Matthew Hale, of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Sansieri; and three brothers, Anthony, Rocco and William Alfano.

A viewing will be held at St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, Lords Valley, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Edward Casey officiation. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to (www.stjude.com).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).


