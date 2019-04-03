Grace S. Oravec, 94, of Jessup, died Monday at home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace S. Oravec.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Gellak) Oravec. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and attended Lackawanna College. Grace worked for Lockheed Martin and the former Weston Controls as a group leader. She was a member of the Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup.
Grace enjoyed the daily crosswords and watching golf. She loved to travel, play the lottery and take trips to the casino. Her favorite passion was spending time with her grandnieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to her caregivers Donna and Ruth, as well as the staff of AseraCare Hospice.
Surviving are a brother, John Oravec, Philadelphia; her niece and nephew caregivers, Christine Toth and Daniel Cherney; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Andrew, Francis and Ambrose; and one sister, Justine Cherney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, 322 First Ave., Jessup, to be celebrated by the Rev. Gerard M. McGlone, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael's Cemetery Fund, 322 First Ave., Jessup, PA 18434.
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2019