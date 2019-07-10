Gregory Gondella, 61, Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at home. His wife is the former Deborah Salva. The couple celebrated 20 years of marriage in December.



Born in Taylor, son of the late Adam F. Gondella and Elizabeth Zamoida Gondella, he was educated in Taylor public schools and was a graduate of Riverside High School class of 1976. Formerly employed by Plotkin and Son Mechanical Contractors, Dunmore, for 20 years, he was currently employed by English Riding Supply as shipping manager for the past 13 years.



Greg was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He was a member of the Arcaro Golf League at Pine Hills Country Club and enjoyed watching golf on Sunday afternoons with his dogs, Signal and Krono.



Also surviving are a son, Gregory Gondella Jr. and wife, Maria; daughter, Renae Hayden and husband, Keith; three grandchildren, Davey, Anna and Ashleigh; a sister, Christine Skapyak; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Gondella; and a brother-in-law, Stephen "Butch" Skapyak.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019