Gregory James McGrath Sr., age 90, formerly of Scranton, passed away on Dec. 9, in Newtown, Pa. Married to Jane (Burke) McGrath for 65 years, he is the father of John McGrath (wife, Isabel Murphy) of Natick, Mass.; and Timothy McGrath (wife, Youngna Lee) of Chevy Chase, Md.; grandfather of Kyle McGrath, Kevin McGrath (and companion, Kendra Mahoney), all of Somerville, Mass.; Olivia McGrath and Eleanor McGrath, of Chevy Chase, Md.; and stepgrandfather to Christopher Hoffmann, of Salem, Mass. His beloved son and namesake, Gregory McGrath Jr., predeceased him.
Born Nov. 17, 1929, in Scranton, Pa., he was the last surviving member of the family of William and Blanche (O'Malley) McGrath. Siblings were John McGrath (wife, Margaret O'Neill), Grace McGrath (husband, Francis Woodbridge), William McGrath (wife, Catherine Norton), Philip McGrath (wife, Margaret Connolly) and Mary Carol McGrath (husbands, William Brown and John Allen). He is survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Burke) Marx and Ann Marie (Burke) Haikes, both of Scranton; and brother-in-law, Harold Burke, of Fairfax, Va.; numerous nephews and nieces, grandnephews and nieces, and great-grandnephews and nieces.
A native of the Nativity section of Scranton, his happiest childhood years were spent with his parents and siblings in a cottage with no heat, electricity or indoor plumbing at Lake Sheridan. At the height of the Great Depression, they were forced to relocate to the cottage after a fire razed their Scranton home in the dead of winter, and the family had little material wealth as a result. Yet to them, their time together at the lake was paradise. Such early adversity was, in retrospect, a gift that led to a life of optimism and eternal hope in setting the right priorities as to what truly matters.
A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, he eventually settled into a 38-year career with the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud member of the American Postal Workers Union. He was the consummate handyman, capable of fixing most anything around the house. One of his first loves was the automobile and he could readily identify any make, model and year after just a glimpse.
Knowing he was the last of his generation, and wishing not to inconvenience his nieces and nephews, especially during the holidays, he requested a private service with no viewing. He will be interred in Scranton at a later date and a celebration of his life will be held at that time in the Friendly City.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019