Gregory Sucheski, 56, of Peckville, passed peacefully on April 27, after battling cancer.



Greg was born and raised in Philadelphia and relocated to Peckville and graduated with honors from Johnson College with a degree in machining. He was currently employed at Nammo Pocal Inc. in Scranton.



Gregory's passion has always been cars. He would occasionally race his 1970 Maverick on several tracks in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey area. More recently, Greg would spend much of his time at car shows and cruise nights in the Scranton area, where he won several trophies for his cars. He also loved 4th of July fireworks, haunted houses at Halloween and Christmas light displays.



He was the beloved son of Joan; and brother of Donna (Jim) Connor, Sandra (Brian) Harrigan, Christina (Vince) Fox, Jeffrey and Angela Bruno. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond.



Viewing at Wackerman Funeral Home, 8060 Verree Road, Philadelphia, on Sunday, May 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Viewing at St. Cecilia Church, 525 Rhawn St., Philadelphia, on Monday, May 13, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:30. Interment will be in Scranton at later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's name are requested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Road, Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154; or a .

