|
|
Guitelle Rothstein passed away Wednesday at Elan Gardens, Clarks Summit, of natural causes. She was the wife of Sheldon "Shooky" Rothstein, who died in 2011. They had been married for 64 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ida Miller Brandwene. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Lackawanna Business School and also had attended Penn State University and continued to follow its sports teams all through life.
Along with her late husband Shooky, they started a deli restaurant near the former Scranton State Hospital and then moved to North Washington Avenue and continued operating for 49 years along with their sons.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Elan Gardens for their compassionate care. A very special thank you to Diane Bianchi, Guitelle's caregiver and friend during her most trying times.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Rothstein and wife, Donna; and Steven Rothstein and wife, Sally; grandchildren, Alison Spinx and husband, David; and Jeffrey Rothstein and wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Jack and Rory Rothstein; and a sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Howard Ellowitz.
A private graveside service will be held in Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, 18411; or to the donor's favorite charity.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020