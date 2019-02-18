Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Eugene Ardizoni. View Sign

Guy E. Ardizoni, 92, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife, Regina Scholla Ardizoni, were married 64 years before her passing in 2013.



Born and raised in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Guy and Catherine Sullivan Ardizoni. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1946, where he was dubbed the "Dunmore Destroyer" holding records for half a century for rushing yards, touchdowns and leading points scored. Guy was a true athlete who played baseball, football, golf and bowling. In 2008 he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.



Guy is survived by a son, Guy Ardizoni Jr. and wife, Debi, of Naples, Fla.; daughters, Lynn Fidiam and husband, Bob, of Elmhurst, Pa.; Joan Ardizoni and husband, Steve Rudy, of Liberty, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Guy Ardizoni and wife, Betsy; Bob Fidiam and wife, Amanda; Megan Ardizoni and husband, Dario Ciccioni; Regina Fidiam; Kate Jones and husband, Ryan; and Olive Ardizoni; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Alice Jones, Olivia Fidiam and Leonard Ciccioni; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Bobby; and his brother, John Ardizoni.



Guy served in the United States Army, during the Korean War. Guy worked as a butcher for his family business Scranton Foods and then at the Acme grocery stores until his retirement. He was an unwavering fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants and could be found watching a game on television or sitting on his front porch watching the passing cars.



His family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Villa for the loving care they provided in his last months and days.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church on Wednesday morning.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.





2025 Green Ridge St

Dunmore , PA 18512

