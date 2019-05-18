Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendoline (Gwen) Cusick. View Sign Service Information Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc 1900 Pittston Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-6416 Send Flowers Obituary

Gwendoline (Gwen) Cusick, 83, Scranton, and formerly of the South of France, and Naples, Italy, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. Her husband of 38 years, Paul J. Cusick Jr., died in 1996.



Born in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Edith Wade Creed. Born and raised in London, England, during World War II, Gwen joined the Women's Royal Navy Service and met the love of her life, United States Navy Master Chief Boatswain's Mate Paul Cusick. They returned to Norfolk and Philadelphia after the war and began raising their family, eventually settling in Scranton. Before retirement, Gwen was employed at Brown's Home Health Care Center for 12 years and later the Scranton Counseling Center, retiring after 31 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church until its closing, and later St. Paul of the Cross Parish.



Gwen loved all animals, especially her beloved cat, Tigger, and she enjoyed tending to the flowers in her English garden.



She is survived by a daughter, Paula Walsh; a son, Patrick and wife, Mimi; six grandchildren, Vanessa Walsh and husband, Thomas Wolfe; Kurt, Brandon and Sarah Walsh; and PJ and Brian Cusick; and son in-law, Attorney Kurt Walsh.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Cusick III, who died in 1958.



The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband, Paul.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Those attending the Mass on Monday are asked to please proceed directly to the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.



Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019

