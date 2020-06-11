|
|
Gwilym "Clem" James, 92, died June 3 at his home in Long Branch, N.J. His wife, the former Mary E. Stevenson, died April 6, 2000.
Born in Scranton on Oct. 12, 1927, the son of the late Gwilym and Sophia James, Clem was a mason/bricklayer for most of his life. He served our country in the United States Air Force from 1946 to 1949.
He is survived by his children, Peggy R., David G. and Edward R. James.
Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
Friends may call an hour before service at the funeral home. Interment, Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020