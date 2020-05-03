|
Emerson Cottrell, 72, of Thompson, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, Pa.
Emerson was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Ella Cottrell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hope (Williams) Cottrell, of 52 years; children, Melissa and Shelly Stanton, Marcia and John Schell, Michele Conklin, Michael Cottrell and Matthew and Darci Cottrell; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother, Ida Rupakus, Dorothy Dobler, Earl Cottrell and Elizabeth Rose; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to Hank Hartman for being his good friend, for all the great breakfasts at Bingham's and for always being there for him.
Emerson was the hardest working man and was dedicated to his dairy farm with all his children and grandkids, which were his lifelong love and dream. He was passionate about hunting the "Big Bucks" and other wild game. He also enjoyed square dancing and playing softball in the 35-and-over league, where he even won the "Homerun" trophy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
At Emerson's request, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020