Evelyn Ryan, 74, formerly of Factoryville, passed away peacefully early Thursday from a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease in Phoebe Skilled Nursing, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Robert Ryan, to whom she was married for 55 years.
Born on Aug. 27, 1945, in Baker City, Oregon, she was the first daughter of the late Harvey and Hertha Labrier Witham. Along with raising a family and being the manager of their family-run business in Montana, Evelyn also spent many years in volunteer work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, helping others to learn the truths she loved so much from the Bible. Anyone who knew Evelyn would remember her for being a deeply spiritual person, patient, honest, hospitable, generous, loving, beautiful, classy, a "quiet powerhouse." She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother; nothing made her happier than having her family around her dining room table. Evelyn was a true friend and confidant to countless others, always ready to listen and offer a kind word. She was a superb example of a peacemaker, always the calm in the storm. She will truly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her three beloved children: son, Michael Ryan and his wife, Gina, Wallkill, N.Y.; daughter, Mollie Peiren and her husband, Timothy, Wallkill, N.Y.; son, Mitchell Ryan and his wife, Kathleen, Factoryville, Pa.; two grandsons, Brady and Jake Ryan, Factoryville, Pa., whom she adored; three sisters, Jeanne Schumacher, Baker City, Ore.; Reba Sharp, Portland, Ore.; Annie Baum, La Grande, Ore., all of whom she loved deeply; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health crisis, memorial services will be private. Please contact a family member for details.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020