Hannah J. White, 87, of Carbondale, died Sunday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. She was the widow of Edwin G. White, who died in 1972.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mary Barnicott Thomas. Hannah was a homemaker and a member of the Carbondale First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by three sisters-in-law, Helen Thomas, Daytona Beach, Fla.; Judy Thomas and Claire Thomas, both of Carbondale; nieces and nephews.
Hannah was also preceded in death by four brothers, David, Edmund, Leslie and Alfred Thomas; and two sisters, Mary Jane Eroh and Doris Thomas.
Private graveside service will be held at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrangements are by the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. For condolences, visit www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020