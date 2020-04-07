|
Hannah Price, Taylor, died Sunday evening at Allied Services Hospice. She was the widow of Walter Price, who died in 1958.
Born in Taylor, daughter of the late James and Deborah Reese Winters, she had attended Taylor schools and was a member of the United Baptist Church, Taylor.
Hannah enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Sally Greenfield and husband, James; a grandson, David Greenfield; and a granddaughter, Jaime Greenfield, all of Taylor; sister-in-law, Nancy Winters, Lovelton, Pa.; and brothers-in-law, Doug Ruschak, Florida; and Edward Burke, Clarks Summit.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David Price; a grandson, Eric Price; four sisters, Edith Strein, Doria Griffiths, Marion Burke and Rachel Ruschak; and four brothers, Richard, James, Carl and Lewis Winters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Baptist Church, 125 Church St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Due to the current health concerns, a private funeral service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020