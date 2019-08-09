Home

Harold F. McClemens Obituary
Harold F. McClemens, 71, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, with his family by his side at the Allied Hospice Center. His wife of 54 years is the former Judy Spooner.

A longtime resident of Scranton, son of the late Carl and Josephine Jefferson McClemens, he worked at Casket Shells Inc. until retirement. He spent his days with his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather - "Pop" - and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working on cars, lawn mowers and anything with an engine. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Also surviving are daughter, Susanne and companion, Charles; grandson, Jeremy and wife, Brittany; granddaughter, Nicole; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lilliana and Onyx McClemens, all of Scranton; brother, Carl "Butch" and wife, Isabelle, Carbondale; sister, Elaine Bellas, Clarks Summit; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Charnosky; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Harold's family would like to thank the 4th floor nurses of Geisinger Community Medical Center, Allied Hospice, Dr. Barry Minora and Dr. Ferdinand Monahan, and especially Davita, in Old Forge.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Edward McClemens; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Delores and Stanley Spooner; nephew, David "DP" Cole; brothers-in-law, Mike Crea and Thomas Coleman.

Per Harold's request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.

Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

As Harold would say, "Your dime."
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
