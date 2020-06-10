|
|
Harold F. Schommer, 98, a resident of Elmhurst Twp., died Saturday at home. His wife, Louise R. Rehner Schommer, died in April 2012. The couple was married 69 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Charles Schommer and Anna Dommes Schommer Brunelli, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a union electrician with Local 81 IBEW for 62 years. He was a former member of the Elmhurst Roaring Brook Fire Company, former president of the trustees of the First Presbyterian Church of Elmhurst and former constable of the Village of Elmhurst. As a contribution to the war efforts during World War II, Harold was a lead inspector for the B52 bomber aircraft.
Harold is most known for his love for his family, his kindness and his ability to be able to fix anything.
Surviving are his children, Janet Butler and husband, George, Kissimmee, Fla.; Harold "Jay" Schommer and wife, Susan, Groveland, Fla.; and Gary Schommer and wife, Marilynn, Jefferson Twp.; grandchildren, CDR David Foster, USN (retired), and wife, Diana; Karen Bowen and husband, Michael; Robin Molner and husband, Richard; Kristin Lindsay and husband, Patrick; Dr. Matthew Butler and wife, Lisa; Jason Schommer and wife, Joanna; Erica Schommer, Gregory Schommer; Capt. Kurt Schommer, U.S. Army; and Erik Schommer; great-grandchildren, MIDN 1/C Michael Foster, USN; Collin, William and Julia Foster, Tate and Aubrey Bowen, Lindsay Kobithen, Mackenzie Drost, Tanner Foix, Ashton, Bradon and Payton Lindsay, Grant and Gillian Butler and Ellianna Schommer; and great-great-grandchildren, Levi, Asher and Zander Kobithen, Gracyn, Hayden and Lincoln Drost.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Rae Schommer Foster.
The funeral will be private due to the current guidelines. Interment private in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Arrangements entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020