Harold "Buzz" Hoffman, 85, of Jefferson Twp., went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, peacefully, at the Allied Services Hospice Center, surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Lois (Salamida) Hoffman, his sons and their families.



Born in Scranton, on July 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Harold and Isabelle (Carson) Hoffman. Buzz graduated from Scranton Technical High School and attended Syracuse University, where he excelled at football, his favorite sport. He proudly served in the 79th Infantry of the United States Army Reserves. Buzz was a partner with Ralph Parke in Lo-Jan Travel Center, Honda Northeast and Marine World in Dickson City. Prior to retiring, he was the owner of H.W. Hoffman Electric for 48 years.



With a strong love for his Lord and Savior, Buzz served at Grace Bible Church in Dunmore, where he was choir and music director, on the board of trustees and on the deacon board. He was an avid trumpet player and traveled around our area playing in several local bands. Buzz loved to watch his Syracuse Orange football and basketball games, but, most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, making many memories while traveling or being on the water, fishing and boating.



In addition to his wife, Lois, Buzz is survived by his sons, Mark Hoffman and his wife, Valarie, of Denton, Texas; Stephen Hoffman and his wife, Penny, of Jefferson Twp.; and David Hoffman and his wife, Faith, of Wilmington, N.C.; his 10 grandchildren, Heather (Hoffman) Janowicz and her husband, Sean; Kaitlin (Hoffman) Carr and her husband, Bryan; Stephen Hoffman Jr.; Stacey Hoffman; Macey Hoffman; Drew Hoffman; Alexis Stephens; and Aiyana Stephens; Keith Holman; and Kyle Holman; his four great-grandchildren, Allie, Ashlie and Aiden Janowicz; and Hunter Carr; and several nieces and nephews.



Buzz was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan (Hoffman) McCarty; and his grandson, David Hoffman Jr.



The family would like to extend the appreciation to the staff of Regional Hospital and Allied Services Hospice Center for the kind and loving care provided to Buzz.



A celebration of Buzz's life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive in Dunmore, with the Rev. Jerry Major III officiating.



Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 2 until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.



To share your fondest memories of Buzz, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





