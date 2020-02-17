Home

Harold M. Edwards


1939 - 2020
Harold M. Edwards Obituary
Harold M. Edwards, 80, of Germania, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, at his home.

Born Dec. 2, 1939, in Lake Ariel, Pa., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence (Strachbein) Edwards. He was a veteran having served in the United States Navy. On Aug. 7, 1981, in Honesdale, Pa., he married the former Carol Ann Bider, who survives. Harold was a repair and maintenance man at Ole Bull State Park for many years. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and ice fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol Ann Edwards, are a stepdaughter, Brigitte Ogonowski, of Newark, Del.; and a brother, Lawrence Edwards, of Cortez, Pa.

Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton, Pa.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
