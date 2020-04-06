|
Harold Michael McGee, age 93, a lifelong resident of Archbald, passed away Friday, April 3, at his home. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Elizabeth (Conrad) McGee. They were happily married for 63 years.
Harold was born in Archbald, Pa., on June 18, 1926, son of the late John and Winifred (Gaffney) McGee. He was a graduate of Archbald High School and attended the University of Scranton. He served in the United States Army as a private in WWII and received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat. He was a lifetime member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where he volunteered and served their church fundraisers. He was a retired data processing manager at Lockheed Martin, Archbald. He also retired as Archbald Borough treasurer after 23 years of service. Harold was a third degree Knight of Archbald Council 2644. He was also a member of Ambrose Revels American Legion Post 328, Archbald.
Harold left this earth surrounded by his loving family. He took his last breath just steps away from where he took his first - on his beloved Ash Street in Archbald. Harold was a reserved man, with a quick wit and a deep mind. His sense of humor was sharp, smart and Irish - but gentle, just like Harold.
He didn't miss a trick, although his eight children would at times like to think he did. If they thought they got one by him, they were soon surprised with his one liners and twinkling eyes. Harold's beloved wife and children were his greatest accomplishment. He was filled with a quiet love for them that he made clear by coaching their teams, leading their pack, and never missing a game, which was not an easy feat with such a large brood. During the chaos that naturally comes with raising a boisterous bunch, Harold's calm demeanor served as a much-needed source of safety and stability for his children and grandchildren.
Harold will be remembered for many things, including his robust vegetable garden, where he and Betty curated the finest chili sauce and grape jelly Archbald ever did taste. You could always find Harold in a cozy cardigan, reading or doing his crossword puzzle, a cup of hot tea by his side. He was the definition of a gentleman - private, classy and kind. His work ethic and discipline were undoubtedly rooted in his military service, where he was wounded in WWII and lived to tell about it - but rarely did. His deep responsibility to family began as a very young man with his commitment to his parents and siblings and flowed over to his own wife and children.
Harold's love of routine and calmness did not hinder his love of a good time. Harold and Betty hosted many family dinners at their special place, Pietro's in Jessup. Harold knew how to throw a party and did so often. Whether it be in his backyard in Archbald, or summers on Elk Lake with family and friends, and eventually Ocean City, Md., where his children would have the pleasure of knowing "Vacation Harold." He was the perfect balance of work and play. Friendship was one of Harold's greatest treasures, and the bond that built the "Kelly, Ratchford, McGee" club, was a true gift. Harold's family takes great comfort in knowing that the "personal friends" are reunited and cooking up merriment once again.
Harold and Betty traveled the world, visiting Ireland, Alaska and Hawaii to name a few, but Harold found a special love for Kananaskis in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada. Despite it all, no place filled his heart the way Ash Street did. This is where he lived and breathed life and all the sorrows and joys that came with it and near where he will rest in eternal peace - having known the true magnitude of what he built and left behind.
Harold is survived by five daughters, Mary Louise McGee, Archbald; Anne and husband, Brian Kobe, Canada; Rose Marie (Ria) McGee, Archbald; Teresa McGee-Craig, Archbald; and Megan and husband, Liam McAndrew, Jefferson Twp.; three sons. William (Beeper) and wife, Marge, Jefferson Twp.; James (Shamus) and wife, Julie, Nicholson; and Patrick (Gipper) and companion, Debbie Bernosky, Archbald.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer and John Uglow, Brett and Kevin Kobe, Seamus, Michael and Liam Matthew McGee, Robert McGee, Liam Peter and Rory McAndrew.
He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Weinberger, Jane Harrison and the entire staff of Horizon Medical Corp.; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and nurses Shelly and Kathleen for their outstanding care. The treatment of our father provided him with the dignity by which he lived his life.
If you knew Harold, you would want to celebrate the incredible life he led, but quietly leaving the earth with no pomp and praise is how Harold would have liked it. It was indeed his final Irish goodbye - winking at his family one last time - knowing full well that he got it right in this life and is ready to rest eternally in the arms of Jesus.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harold's name to the Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Archbald.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2020