Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold "Bud" Nicholson. View Sign

Harold "Bud" Nicholson, 78, Throop, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Haggerty Nicholson, of 36 years, in 1996; and his second wife, Cheryl Glinsky Nicholson, of 20 years, in 2016.



Born in Carbondale, on Nov. 21, 1940, son of the late Harold E. and Dorothy Bert Nicholson, he worked for Cadray Battery Co. before relocating home. He worked for R.C.A. and Allied Services before retirement, and, most recently, at Cliff Gerard Music in Throop. He attended Blessed Sacrament Parish.



A lifelong musician, Bud loved all things music. He played in several bands, most notably, "The Dusty Road Band," and he was a longtime member of the Harford Masonic Lodge in Hop Bottom. For over 30 years, Bud and his wife owned the Sunshire Valley Farms, where together they raised horses; they were also noted for being the first in the region to race ponies. Now at peace, he will be missed.



His family would like to offer its sincerest appreciation to Dr. Kurt Moran and his entire staff; and the Harford Masonic Lodge, including Bud's faithful friend, Bill Daytona.



He is survived by his son and caregiver, Shane Nicholson and wife, Robyn; his sisters, Jane Bishop and husband, Robert; and Kathy Hrinko and husband, Timothy; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and the one who considered him her second father, Christina McGrath, Clarks Summit.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Coreen Spickerman; and a sister, Elizabeth Kendig.



Pending funeral services by Monsignor Michael Delaney are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

Harold "Bud" Nicholson, 78, Throop, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Haggerty Nicholson, of 36 years, in 1996; and his second wife, Cheryl Glinsky Nicholson, of 20 years, in 2016.Born in Carbondale, on Nov. 21, 1940, son of the late Harold E. and Dorothy Bert Nicholson, he worked for Cadray Battery Co. before relocating home. He worked for R.C.A. and Allied Services before retirement, and, most recently, at Cliff Gerard Music in Throop. He attended Blessed Sacrament Parish.A lifelong musician, Bud loved all things music. He played in several bands, most notably, "The Dusty Road Band," and he was a longtime member of the Harford Masonic Lodge in Hop Bottom. For over 30 years, Bud and his wife owned the Sunshire Valley Farms, where together they raised horses; they were also noted for being the first in the region to race ponies. Now at peace, he will be missed.His family would like to offer its sincerest appreciation to Dr. Kurt Moran and his entire staff; and the Harford Masonic Lodge, including Bud's faithful friend, Bill Daytona.He is survived by his son and caregiver, Shane Nicholson and wife, Robyn; his sisters, Jane Bishop and husband, Robert; and Kathy Hrinko and husband, Timothy; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and the one who considered him her second father, Christina McGrath, Clarks Summit.He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Coreen Spickerman; and a sister, Elizabeth Kendig.Pending funeral services by Monsignor Michael Delaney are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 342-8345 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close