Harold "Harry" Schmidt, a proud resident of Old Forge, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, at the age of 78. His wife is Alyce Sokolowski Schmidt. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage together on May 25.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Harry and Jean Prezkop Schmidt, he was a 1959 graduate of South Catholic High School, and subsequently entered the United States Marine Corps. Harry served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He was employed at Harper Collins Publishing for many years until his retirement.
Harry was known as a legend throughout the Old Forge athletic community. His involvement began many years ago. He was a softball umpire, having officiated locally and at the district and regional levels. For six decades he was active in local softball and baseball, he coached in the Old Forge Little League, the Old Forge Miss-E League and for the Old Forge High School varsity softball team. He proudly served as president of the Old Forge Miss-E League as well.
For a notable 28 years, the community witnessed Harry give of his time and talents by volunteering as the equipment manager for the Old Forge varsity football team.
Also surviving are a son, Dr. Brian Schmidt, of Osprey, Fla.; a daughter, Amanda Mawn and husband, Patrick, of Old Forge; four grandchildren, Sebastian Schmidt, Zander Schmidt, Mackenzie Mawn and Molly Mawn; his siblings, Shirley Bankes, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Barbara Schmidt, of Scranton; Mary Ann Zikoski, of Scranton; and Joe Schmidt, of Old Forge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schmidt; and a sister, Sylvia Odgers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harry's viewing, which will be held Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. A blessing service will take place at 3 p.m. by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To leave a message of consolation for the Schmidt family, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 20, 2019