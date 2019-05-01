Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Harold Thomas Lesh. View Sign Service Information Strauch Funeral Home 602 Birch Street Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-0413 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Harold Thomas Lesh peacefully passed away in his home in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2018. He is survived by his four children, Susan Lesh, Teaneck, N.J.; Cindy Golden, Schwenks­ville, Pa.; David Lesh, Fort Myers, Fla.; and Kathleen



Harold grew up in Scranton, Pa.; son of Bertha and Thomas Lesh. His father worked in the coal mines and Harold helped the family by picking up coal bits from the railroad tracks for the coal stove at home. He was a self-described "hellion" of a child; skipping classes, hanging out with the boys, scraped by graduating Central High School. He was drafted into the United States Army at age 18.



He married his sweetheart, the late Dorothy Volz Lesh, whom he met at Trinity UCC, and moved to Moscow, Pa., where he worked for the Bittenbender Co. Soon after, he decided to pursue a life in the ministry.



He went to Keystone Junior College, Franklin and Marshall, and Lancaster Theological Seminary. He and Dorothy began raising their family while pastoring in United Church of Christ churches in Weatherly, Moscow, Easton and Belfast, Pa. He was known for his outgoing personality, engaging talks, and his energy and empathy with the youth in the congregation.



Aside from his duties as pastor, Harold participated actively in barbershop singing, including a quartet called the "Saints and Sinners." Corny jokes were his specialty.



To take a break from the workload of the ministry, Harold and the family often escaped in their small camper to all parts of the U.S., fishing, hiking and singing around the campfire. In his later years, Harold enjoyed photographing nature.



He rekindled his relationships with his brothers after moving to Fort Myers. He loved the warm weather and sunny skies, saying, "Each day here is another day in paradise."



He will be missed by his family, friends and members of his congregations in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to the St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. This cause was dear to Harold's heart and he was an ongoing contributor to its mission.



A celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC funeral home location, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. All are welcome.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m.until the time of services at the funeral home.





