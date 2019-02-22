Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold William Smallacombe Jr., 75, died Wednesday at home.



Born on the Fourth of July, in 1943, in Great Bend, to Harold William Smallacombe Sr. and Fanny (Raub) Smallacombe, he served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966 as a communications specialist. He began his career at General Electric in 1966 and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1999.



His passion for tennis became his signature. Harold coached the tennis teams at Elk Lake High School; started the junior tennis program at the Montrose Country Club; taught with the Montrose Adult Education school; and gave private lessons. He was also an active member of the Binghamton Tennis Center. He was always willing to offer equipment and instruction for anyone showing interest in the sport he loved so dearly. As the son of an Army marksman, Harold became a skilled rifleman and outdoorsman, a passion he shared with his wife and cultivated in his son and granddaughter.



Special thanks to Revolutionary Hospice and all of our family and friends who provided love and support.



Harold is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole (Booth) Smallacombe; children, Mila (Smallacombe) Fairfax and William J. Fairfax; Jennifer (Smallacombe) Flanagan and Greg Flanagan; Joseph Smallacombe and Jennifer (Japel) Smallacombe; grandchildren, Ela and Jake Smallacombe; many nieces, nephews and other family members of the Smallacombe, Hall, Colwell, Waterman and Booth families.



He was also predeceased by siblings, Joyce (Smallacombe) Hall; Shelby (Smallacombe) Colwell; Lois (Smallacombe) Waterman; and Robert Smallacombe.



We will not be holding services at this time.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801. Arrangements entrusted to Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose.

