Harriet T. Kish, 96, of Scranton, died Monday at Highland Manor in Exeter. She was the widow of Edward L. Kish, who died in 2011.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Ignatz and Bertha Dombroski, she was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church and attended West Scranton High School. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Harriet was a caring mother who loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Edward Kish and wife, Anne, Hughestown; and Ken Kish and wife, Susan, Indiana; two grandchildren, Leah Pappas and Kory Kish; sister, Caroline Dombroski; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, Walter and Charles Dombroski; and two sisters, Catherine Remick and Jean Seliga.
A graveside service will be held Friday at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020