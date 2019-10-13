|
|
Harriett Sue Magnot, 87, of Dunmore, died Friday evening in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Magnot, in 1998.
Born in Factoryville, daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha Schmidt May, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and had been a member of the former Hyde Park Presbyterian Church in Scranton. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, as well as crossword puzzles, and she absolutely loved baking for her cherished family, especially Christmas cookies and holiday pies.
Surviving are her beloved children, Wayne Magnot, of Clarks Summit; Gloria Summa and husband, John, of Dunmore; Debbie Alimenti and husband, Bobby, of Jessup; and Donna O'Malley and husband, Bob, of South Abington Twp.; prized grandchildren, Frank Summa and wife, Lauren; Jennifer Price and husband, Jack, Lisa Nykaza and husband, Jake; Dominic Alimenti, Jake O'Malley, Ryan O'Malley and Nicole O'Malley; and precious great-grandchildren, Jack Summa, Kate Price and Lily Nykaza; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Florence Dunn, and William and Richard May.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to their mother's caregiver, Debbie Bauman, for her compassion and kindness over the past seven months. Thank you also to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of the tender care shown to their mother during her times of need.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9 until the time of service. Interment to follow in Clarks Green Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
To offer the family a condolence, or for more information, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019