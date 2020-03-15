|
Harry E. Caswell Jr., Scranton, died early Tuesday morning in the Allied Services Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Mary Ann LaPaglia Caswell and the late Harry E. Caswell, Sr.
Harry had been self-employed in the construction industry. He served honorably in the United States Army. His family will remember him as someone who had a big heart and always had a joke ready.
Harry will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Also surviving are his daughter, Ashley Caswell; his son, Corey Condon; his brothers, Joseph, Dominick, William and Robert; a sister, Alberta Grushinksi; nieces and nephews; and cousins.
A celebration of Harry's life will take place Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Villa Maria II, 1610 Washburn St., West Scranton, with a religious service beginning at 1.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo at St. Cats Inc., c/o, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020