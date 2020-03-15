Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Caswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Caswell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Caswell Jr. Obituary
Harry E. Caswell Jr., Scranton, died early Tuesday morning in the Allied Services Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Mary Ann LaPaglia Caswell and the late Harry E. Caswell, Sr.

Harry had been self-employed in the construction industry. He served honorably in the United States Army. His family will remember him as someone who had a big heart and always had a joke ready.

Harry will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Also surviving are his daughter, Ashley Caswell; his son, Corey Condon; his brothers, Joseph, Dominick, William and Robert; a sister, Alberta Grushinksi; nieces and nephews; and cousins.

A celebration of Harry's life will take place Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Villa Maria II, 1610 Washburn St., West Scranton, with a religious service beginning at 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo at St. Cats Inc., c/o, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -