Harry J. Cleveland, 76, Scranton, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born Aug. 31, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Harry B. and Catherine (Roche) Cleveland.
Surviving are his wife, Georgianne (Holgash) Cleveland, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 15. Also surviving are sons, Harry and wife, Christine Cleveland, Florida; and Michael Cleveland, Scranton; daughter, Karina and Haen Ayala, Scranton; grandsons, Kyle, Haen Jr. and Joshua; brothers, John Cleveland, Connecticut; and Daniel Cleveland, Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harry was also preceded in death by sisters, Angela Ninehan and Joan O'Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from St. Ann's Basilica Parish, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Interment will be held at the family's convenience.
There will be no calling hours.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
For further information, or to express your condolences to Harry's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2019