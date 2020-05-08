Home

Harry J. Masters

Harry J. Masters, 79, of Edgewater, Fla., passed away May 7, 2020, after a gallant battle with cancer.

Harry is survived by three children, Harry Masters, Pearl Prezkop and Kenneth Masters.

The family would like to thank Christa Stephan and her family for caring for our father during this difficult time

Harry resided in Scranton, Pa.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Hop Bottom, Pa.

He had varied careers, his favorites were building furniture for Kittinger Furniture and as a caddy for the Country Club of Scranton. Harry loved telling stories of being a caddy for Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
