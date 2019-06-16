Bob Pethick was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Scranton, Pa., son of Harry Redmond Pethick and Cathryn Tiffany Pethick. Bob is survived by daughter, Cathryn Pethick, Kensington, Md.; son, Robert H. Pethick, Califon, N.J.; grandchildren, Kate DeRaffele, Cory Regovich, Alex Gunnerson and Rob Pethick; and five great-grandchildren; brother, Dick Pethick, Deming, N.M.; and sister, Lois McDonald, Wysox, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Mildred Zielinski, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and Gwen Baber, Free Union, Va.; brother-in-law, Al Basham, Cary, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by wife, Amy Pethick; son, James Pethick; and his parents.



Bob dedicated his life to his multi-faceted career, his family and the arts with his wit, analytical mind, determination and art of story-telling. He achieved an engineering degree from Keystone College in 1949, with a keen interest in aeronautics. In 1953 he entered the field as project engineer for Maxson Electronics in Old Forge, Pa. For 16 years, it was the job of a lifetime, rising to project manager for multiple DOD military defense projects worldwide in tactical ordnance and missile guidance systems, used to support troops in the Vietnam War.



Next followed several years in computer systems engineering and marketing before resettling in Cary, N.C. In 1980 Bob became assistant administrator of General Services for Wake County, as facilities manager for health, safety, energy use, maintenance and the trades, with a rapidly growing portfolio of county buildings, including the complete renovation of the Wake County Community Services Center. Bob initiated a program of energy conservation for the county's facilities and served on the Wake County Energy Commission. He retired in 1990.



Bob and wife Amy enjoyed travels around the US and UK. He was an avid golfer and board member of Cary Seniors Golf Association. He served as director for the Navy League, president of the Abington Lions Club and director of Alumni Campaign for Keystone College. He was a lifelong artist, painting in oils and acrylics; a talented boogie-woogie and ragtime piano man, and skilled cabinetmaker. His skills as a fisherman were locally revered; at Bond Park, he often could be found in the early mornings in his bass boat, fly rod in hand. In 2010, he recorded his memoirs, "HRP To Go." Bob was generous in sharing his skills, gifts and stories with us all.



Interment will be in Hawley, Pa.



In his memory, contributions of your time and resources may be made to: www.volunteercaregiving.org.

