Harry Romancho Obituary

Harry Romancho, 90, of Newton Twp., passed away Friday evening at the Allied hospice Center, Scranton. His wife of 64 years is Doris Hafner Romancho.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Wasyl and Catherine Mackar Romancho. Harry was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War, a lifelong member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, the League of Ukrainian Catholics (LUC) and the American-Ukrainian Veterans of Lackawanna County (UKAVETS). Harry worked as a printer for the former Ukrainian Working Mens weekly paper and retired as a printer for Pope & Talbot Paper Products until retirement. Harry and Doris were also snowbirds, traveling to Florida each winter.

He is also survived by a son, Gregory Romancho and grandson, Matthew Romancho, of Throop; one niece and one nephew.

He was also predeceased by one brother, William Romancho.

Divine Liturgy was celebrated Tuesday at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, by the Rev. Fr. Myron Myronyuk. Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Donations in Harry's name may be made to St. Vladimir Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.


