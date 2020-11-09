Home

Hazel Esther Rosenkrans dies at 104

Hazel Esther Rosenkrans, 104, closed her eyes in this world and opened them in paradise on Saturday at home after a brief illness.

Hazel was a loving mother and wife. She was active all her life and swam in her pool until she was 90. An avid novel reader, she had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She was a retired seamstress from Honey Sportswear and also did clerical work for Auto World. A longtime member of the ILGWU, after retirement Hazel worked for the Scranton Public LIbrary and the Senior Citizen Center in West Scranton.

Surviving are two daughters, Sheryl Nye and April Holden; sister, Helen Rescorla, Bloomsburg; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rosenkrans; son, Gene Harry Rosenkrans; daughters, Leandra Mielo and Rosalie Nye; sister, Elizabeth Armitage; and grandchild, Robin Perry.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Rogan, who treated her like she was his own family, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, who provided excellent medical care and support for her family in the last week of her life.

Hazel was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, where a service will be held by Pastor Mary Owens on Saturday at 1 p.m. All attending are asked to respect the church's COVID-19 restrictions and wear masks. Flowers or memorial contributions can be sent to the church in Hazel's name.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


