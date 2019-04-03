Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel H. Lord. View Sign

Hazel H. Lord, 93, of Scranton died Sunday at Mountain View Care Center where she was a guest. She was the widow of Arthur L. Lord, who died in 2015.



Born Sept. 27, 1925, in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Mary Blake Gammond, Hazel was a lifelong resident of Scranton. Before her short time at Mountain View, Hazel lived with her daughter, Barbara, for the past year in Jefferson Twp.



Hazel had many factory jobs, most notably her time with Golo Shoe Inc. She was mainly a homemaker, mother and wife. Hazel and her husband Arthur spent their time together traveling and sightseeing. She was an animal lover since her childhood, spending time with her father's hunting dogs and her uncle's horses.



Hazel's family would like thank the staff at Mountain View for their wonderful care and compassion.



She will be dearly missed by her family.



Surviving are her children, Karen Jacoby and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; Lynn McMillen, Crystal River, Fla.; Barbara Gataveskas and husband, John, Jefferson Twp.; Arthur J. Lord, Scranton; Larry Lord and wife, Rose (whom Hazel considered her fourth daughter), Scranton; and James M. Lord, Scranton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Rokita; her nephew, Carl "Butchie" Rokita; and her son-in-law, Gary McMillen.



Private blessing services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Interment and committal will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

Funeral Home Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

