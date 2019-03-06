Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel I. Daggers. View Sign

Hazel I. Daggers, 94, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst Twp., died Sunday after an illness. She was the widow of Raymond Daggers Sr., who died in 1983.



Born May 23, 1924, in Daleville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Jessie Westcott Wardell. Hazel was a graduate of Moscow High School, and a lifelong member of the Daleville United Methodist Church. Hazel was church organist for 37 years, and was past chairwoman of the church administrative board, Sunday school teacher and Bible school superintendent. She was involved with Girl Scouting for many years as well.



She will be dearly missed by her loving family.



Hazel's family would like to thank St. Mary's Villa for their loving and exceptional care. Special thanks to Pastor Eric Luczak for his dedication to Hazel and many visits.



Surviving are her children, Barbara



She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Wendy Miller; sisters, Alice Lee Wardell, Gladys Dolas, Margaret Storm and Mary Scherer; and her brother, Kenneth Wardell.



Funeral services will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp. Private Interment and committal services will be conducted at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daleville United Methodist Church.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

Hazel I. Daggers, 94, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst Twp., died Sunday after an illness. She was the widow of Raymond Daggers Sr., who died in 1983.Born May 23, 1924, in Daleville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Jessie Westcott Wardell. Hazel was a graduate of Moscow High School, and a lifelong member of the Daleville United Methodist Church. Hazel was church organist for 37 years, and was past chairwoman of the church administrative board, Sunday school teacher and Bible school superintendent. She was involved with Girl Scouting for many years as well.She will be dearly missed by her loving family.Hazel's family would like to thank St. Mary's Villa for their loving and exceptional care. Special thanks to Pastor Eric Luczak for his dedication to Hazel and many visits.Surviving are her children, Barbara Smith , Covington Twp.; Raymond Daggers Jr., Orangevale, Calif.; Herbert Daggers, Greeley, Colo.; and Lee Kusiak, Hazle Twp.; nine grandchildren, Sandy, Tim, Holly, Danielle, Tommy, Chris, Laura, David and Mike; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Wendy Miller; sisters, Alice Lee Wardell, Gladys Dolas, Margaret Storm and Mary Scherer; and her brother, Kenneth Wardell.Funeral services will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp. Private Interment and committal services will be conducted at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Covington Twp.Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daleville United Methodist Church.Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website. Funeral Home Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

(570) 842-8501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close