Heinrich (Henry) Klein, 77, Scran­ton, died Thursday evening at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Jan­iszewski) Klein. The couple were married on March 18, 1995, most recently celebrating their 24th anniversary.



Born on July 15, 1941, son of the late Ernest and Gertrude Klein, after high school, Henry served five years in the United States Army, stationed in both South Korea and Germany, before his honorable discharge. Following the owning and operating of his own auto service garage, he worked for several local grocery stores, lastly Riccardo's, in Dunmore.



Caring, kind-hearted and loving, Henry would seemingly do anything for anyone in need. He was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels of NEPA. He loved singing and also enjoyed painting as a pastime. He was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and was loved by all who knew him. Now at peace, he will always be missed.



He is also survived by his six stepchildren, Wyatt Westover and wife, Reyne, Nevada; Vivienne Sherman and husband, Jeff, Florida; Adrienne Troutman, Throop; Crystal Zanca and Sandy, Johnstown; Joan Westover and Bobby, Scranton; and Mark Westover, Scranton; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.



He was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Allison Westover.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to Meals on Wheels of NEPA, c/o 541 Wyoming Ave. 2, Scranton, PA 18509.



Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary