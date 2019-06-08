Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heinrich Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heinrich (Henry) Klein


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heinrich (Henry) Klein Obituary
Heinrich (Henry) Klein, 77, Scran­ton, died Thursday evening at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Jan­iszewski) Klein. The couple were married on March 18, 1995, most recently celebrating their 24th anniversary.

Born on July 15, 1941, son of the late Ernest and Gertrude Klein, after high school, Henry served five years in the United States Army, stationed in both South Korea and Germany, before his honorable discharge. Following the owning and operating of his own auto service garage, he worked for several local grocery stores, lastly Riccardo's, in Dunmore.

Caring, kind-hearted and loving, Henry would seemingly do anything for anyone in need. He was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels of NEPA. He loved singing and also enjoyed painting as a pastime. He was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and was loved by all who knew him. Now at peace, he will always be missed.

He is also survived by his six stepchildren, Wyatt Westover and wife, Reyne, Nevada; Vivienne Sherman and husband, Jeff, Florida; Adrienne Troutman, Throop; Crystal Zanca and Sandy, Johnstown; Joan Westover and Bobby, Scranton; and Mark Westover, Scranton; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Allison Westover.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to Meals on Wheels of NEPA, c/o 541 Wyoming Ave. 2, Scranton, PA 18509.

Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now